Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lowered by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $31,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.34, for a total value of $1,369,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,836,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $461,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,822. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

ILMN traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

