Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Increased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Infosys were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,896,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 133.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678,756 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 8,630,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,022,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

