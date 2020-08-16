Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $493.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.18 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

