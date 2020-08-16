Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 646,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 304,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,663. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

