Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BSMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.