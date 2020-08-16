Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,877 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 27.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 830,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.