Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,743,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $274.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

