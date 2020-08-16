Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Holdings Lowered by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Shares of CSD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 6,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.