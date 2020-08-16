iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. 13,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

