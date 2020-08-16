iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,670,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,869,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,207,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

