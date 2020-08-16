iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,869,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,207,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

