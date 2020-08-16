iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EUSA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 15,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

