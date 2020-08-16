iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $213.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

