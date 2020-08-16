iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. 3,193,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

