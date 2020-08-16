Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iteris reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

