Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $28.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.45 million. Iteris posted sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $115.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.13 million to $115.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.50 million, with estimates ranging from $126.77 million to $128.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 58,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,166.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Iteris by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iteris by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Iteris by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

