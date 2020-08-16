JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,199. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

