John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $150,000.

HPS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,517. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

