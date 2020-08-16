Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in May

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 10,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.