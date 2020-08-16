KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,489.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,378.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

