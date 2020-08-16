Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 2,904,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,135.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

