Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202,167. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

