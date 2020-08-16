L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises approximately 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after buying an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

LHX traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,048. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

