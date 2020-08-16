Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.22. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $20.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.14 to $22.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.61 to $25.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.64. 1,344,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.41.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

