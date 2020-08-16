Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Landstar System worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,678 shares of company stock worth $2,685,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 256,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.