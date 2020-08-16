Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 131 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $102.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.