Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 4,007,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,152. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.