Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $10.22 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 5.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

