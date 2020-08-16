Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $9.50 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 5.2% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,109,000.

EFAV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 696,151 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

