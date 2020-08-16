Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $981,000 Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Unilever were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

