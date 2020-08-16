Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,958. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

