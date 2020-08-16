Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $189,000 in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enel Americas by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enel Americas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ENIA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 771,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

