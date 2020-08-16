Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $244,000 in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 199.2% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 44,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Nice stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.80. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $228.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.