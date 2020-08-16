Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $251,000 in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

