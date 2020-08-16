Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $376,000 in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,741 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $151,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 889,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,985. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

