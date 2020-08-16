Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $426,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,704,000 after buying an additional 1,145,925 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,593,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after buying an additional 710,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 3,105,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,163. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

