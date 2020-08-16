Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $359,000 Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $61.48. 23,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

