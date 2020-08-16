Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 482,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. 1,054,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,541. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

