Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 209 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,205. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

