Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 213 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 150,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 23.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,622. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.