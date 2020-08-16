Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $135,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after buying an additional 4,324,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 4,784.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,308,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wipro by 3,641.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 766,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.