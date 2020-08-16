Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,464,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,937. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

