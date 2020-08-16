LIFE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LIFE has a total market cap of $369,533.13 and $279.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 104.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.93 or 0.05830343 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015961 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

