Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.50. 979,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

