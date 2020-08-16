Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Livent alerts:

About Livent

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.