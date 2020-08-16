Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $24,205.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.