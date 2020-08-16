Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $93.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.35.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 909,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

