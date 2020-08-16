Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $10,181.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

