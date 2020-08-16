Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Cap of $695.98 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $692.12 or 0.05850643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, GOPAX and Switcheo Network. Maker has a total market capitalization of $695.98 million and approximately $34.78 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BitMart, OasisDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

