MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MasTec by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 362,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

